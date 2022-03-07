Delhi transport Minister flags off 100 CNG buses, 1 electric bus

New Delhi: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flagged off as many as 100 new CNG buses and one electric bus from the DTC Indraprastha depot on Monday.

Gahlot said that the Delhi Government is committed to providing affordable, convenient, and clean public transport to all its citizens.

In a tweet today, Gahlot said, “Flagged off 100 new CNG buses along with all-new Electric bus from DTC Indraprastha depot today. Under the visionary leadership of @ArvindKejriwal, Delhi government is committed to providing affordable, convenient and clean public transport to all its citizens.”

The Transport Minister claimed that for the first time ever Delhi’s public bus fleet crossed the 7000 mark and said that more than 2000 e-buses will be added in the coming year.

“Today, Delhi’s public bus fleet, for the first time ever, crossed the 7000 mark! Under @ArvindKejriwal’s visionary leadership, our buses have become an example of safe, convenient and affordable transport! We’ll continue adding to this number, with 2000+ e-buses in the coming year,” he tweeted.