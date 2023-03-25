Delhi: Web designer held for cheating people in the name of Patanjali Yogpeeth

New Delhi: A 38-year-old web designer was arrested for allegedly creating fake websites and duping people in the name of Patanjali Yogpeeth, an official said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Delhi.

According to police, a complaint was received at Dwarka Cyber police station where the victim alleged that he was searching for treatment of his wife on internet and found a mobile number.

Thereafter, he contacted on that number and one Dr Sachin Agrawal asked him to deposit Rs 50,000 in a bank account. However, after that, complainant couldn’t contact again on that number.

“The complainant again searched number on Google and found another mobile number and the alleged person asked to deposit Rs 45,600 in another bank account. When complainant again contacted him, he again demanded Rs 56,800 from the complainant, but this time, he didn’t pay,” said M Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

During the investigation, the details of the beneficiary bank account were obtained and call detail records of the alleged number was obtained and analysed.

“On March 21, on the basis of technical analysis and surveillance, the team raided the house of accused Rahul and apprehended him from the Laxmi Nagar area.

“During interrogation, Rahul confessed that he was doing work of fake website designing. Rahul said that he, along with, co-accused Sumit used to dupe people in the name of some service which never gets delivered.

“Rahul used to design fake websites in the name of other leading companies like Patanjali, among others, and place the numbers there, provided by co-accused Sumit who is resident of Rajgir, Bihar and also receives calls of public persons,” said the DCP.

“Sumit used to ask the victims to deposit amount in different bank accounts and then both accused used to divide the cheating amount between them. They mostly used to do fraud in the name of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar,” said the DCP.