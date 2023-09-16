Delhi: Woman raped by brother-in-law, FIR lodged

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Inderlok, reported at the Sarai Rohila police station that on June 25, her brother-in-law invited the couple for a ‘dawat’ at his home in Railway Colony, Daya Basti, Delhi.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 16th September 2023 3:56 pm IST
Representative Images

New Delhi:  A 19-year-old housewife was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law in north Delhi, an official said on Saturday. 

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Inderlok, reported at the Sarai Rohila police station that on June 25, her brother-in-law invited the couple for a ‘dawat’ at his home in Railway Colony, Daya Basti, Delhi.

“They arrived at the brother-in-law’s house on June 29 at about 8:30 p.m. Her husband went outside for some work, and in the meantime, her husband’s brother offered her a ras malai,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), Sagar Singh Kalsi. 

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Man beats ailing wife to death in UP’s Saharanpur, arrested

“After consuming it, she began to feel dizzy and subsequently fell down. He then forced her into a physical relationship. When she resisted, he slapped her and recorded a video of her. He threatened to harm her and used the video to blackmail her,” said the DCP.

“Based on her statement, a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, any harmful substance etc., with intent to commit an offence), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered, and an investigation has been initiated,” the DCP added.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 16th September 2023 3:56 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button