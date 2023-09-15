Man beats ailing wife to death in UP’s Saharanpur, arrested

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th September 2023 10:39 pm IST
Saharanpur: A 29-year-old woman, who was suffering from some illness, was beaten to death by her husband here, police said on Friday.

On Thursday night, due to her ailment, Alka defecated on her bed which angered her husband Sandeep (30), Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI.

In a fit of rage, Sandeep beat up Alka, killing her on the spot, he said.

The couple, residents of New Sharda Nagar under Qutubsher police station here, have been married for 10 years and did not have a child and the woman was suffering from some illness, Manglik said.

This often led to arguments between the two and after the Thursday night episode, Sandeep murdered his wife, he said.

Manglik said neighbours informed the Qutubsher police station. As soon as the information was received, police reached the spot and found Sandeep sitting near Alka’s body.

Sandeep has been arrested and the body is sent for post-mortem, he said.

