Delhi’s air quality continues to be ‘very poor’

New Delhi: Overall air quality in Delhi continues to be in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday, however, in the national capital, the Anand Vihar dipped to the ‘severe’ category with PM 2.5 at 401 and PM 10 at 414 while the CO plunged to 103, in ‘moderate’ category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’; 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’; 101 and 200 ‘moderate’; 201 and 300 ‘poor’; 301 and 400 ‘very poor’; and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 was at 452, and PM 10 at 404, both in the ‘severe’ category, while the CO reached 88 (‘satisfactory’).

At Aya Nagar, the PM 2.5 reached 360 and PM 10 was at 351, both under the ‘very poor’ category. The CO was recorded at 77, under the ‘satisfactory’ category at the weather station.

The AQI monitoring station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 398, in the ‘very poor’ category and PM 10 at 287 (poor) while the CO was recorded at 86, in ‘satisfactory’ levels and NO2 was at 50, in the ‘good’ category.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 area was in the ‘very poor’ category with PM 2.5 at 374 and PM 10 at 229, in ‘poor’ levels.

The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 417, in the ‘severe’ category while PM 10 reached 370, placing it under the ‘very poor’ category. The Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) reached 100 and Carbon Monoxide (CO) was at 65, both in the satisfactory levels.