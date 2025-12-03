Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’ with AQI at 335

Air Quality Index at 335 marks second day of ‘very poor’ category; IMD reports shallow fog and a chilly morning with temperature dipping to 6.4°C.

New Delhi: People raise slogans during a protest against worsening air quality in the national capital, at the India Gate, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. The air quality remained in the "very poor" category on Sunday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 381, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia) (PTI11_23_2025_000439B)

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

With an AQI reading of 335, this is the second consecutive day of ‘very poor’ AQI. There was a brief respite from the toxic air on Sunday (November 30) and Monday (December 1); however, the air quality slipped back to ‘very poor’ on Tuesday.

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

The IMD forecasted shallow fog. On the weather front, the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degrees below the season’s average, and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was 100 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

