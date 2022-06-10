Delhi’s daily Covid tally rises to 655, two more deaths

New Delhi: Delhi on Friday reported marginal rise at in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 655, against 622 on the previous day, while there were two more deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has slightly declined to 3.11 percent, but the number of active cases has also risen to 2,008.

With 419 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,83,042. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,262.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,11,268, while the death toll has gone to 26,218.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 236 in the city.

A total of 21,044 new tests — 14,051 RT-PCR and 6,993 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,87,14,946 while 24,300 vaccines were administered – 3,051 first doses, 8,017 second doses, and 13,232 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,44,45,432, according to the health bulletin.