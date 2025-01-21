Delimitation may increase Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad may witness a rise in the number of assembly constituencies in the city following the delimitation.

The delimitation is likely to be carried out after the 2025 census.

Increase in assembly constituencies in Hyderabad linked to census data

The rise in the number of constituencies is linked to the data of the proposed 2025 census.

Section 26 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 has mentioned the rise in the number of assembly constituencies in Telangana from 119 to 153. It is likely to come into effect after the delimitation process.

The delimitation process, which redraws the boundaries of the electoral constituencies to ensure equal representation, is also likely to impact the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency area.

Current boundaries of electoral constituencies

At present, there are seven assembly constituencies in the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency. They are as follows:

Bahadurpura Chandrayanagutta Charminar Goshamahal Karwan Malakpet Yakutpura

Out of the seven, six are represented by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs.

However, these areas were incorporated into the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2009.

Following assembly constituencies were included in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency based on various delimitation exercises.

Delimitation implemented year Assembly constituencies included in Hyderabad LS constituency 1952 Mushirabad, Somajiguda, Chadarghat, Begum Bazar, Shalibanda, Karwan, Hyderabad city. 1957 Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, Asifnagar, High court, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Phattargatti. 1962 Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, Asifnagar, High court, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Phattargatti. 1967 Tandur, Vikarabad, Chevella, Sitarambagh, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Charminar. 1977 Tandur, Vikarabad, Chevella, Karwan, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Charminar. 2009 Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura.

From 1984 to 2004, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi represented the constituency. Since 2004, the constituency has been represented by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.