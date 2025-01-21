Delimitation may increase Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad

Updated: 21st January 2025 12:58 pm IST
Lok Sabha polls
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad may witness a rise in the number of assembly constituencies in the city following the delimitation.

The delimitation is likely to be carried out after the 2025 census.

Increase in assembly constituencies in Hyderabad linked to census data

The rise in the number of constituencies is linked to the data of the proposed 2025 census.

Section 26 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 has mentioned the rise in the number of assembly constituencies in Telangana from 119 to 153. It is likely to come into effect after the delimitation process.

The delimitation process, which redraws the boundaries of the electoral constituencies to ensure equal representation, is also likely to impact the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency area.

Current boundaries of electoral constituencies

At present, there are seven assembly constituencies in the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency. They are as follows:

  1. Bahadurpura
  2. Chandrayanagutta
  3. Charminar
  4. Goshamahal
  5. Karwan
  6. Malakpet
  7. Yakutpura

Out of the seven, six are represented by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs.

However, these areas were incorporated into the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2009.

Following assembly constituencies were included in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency based on various delimitation exercises.

Delimitation implemented yearAssembly constituencies included in Hyderabad LS constituency
1952Mushirabad, Somajiguda, Chadarghat, Begum Bazar, Shalibanda, Karwan, Hyderabad city.
1957Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, Asifnagar, High court, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Phattargatti.
1962Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, Asifnagar, High court, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Phattargatti.
1967Tandur, Vikarabad, Chevella, Sitarambagh, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Charminar.
1977Tandur, Vikarabad, Chevella, Karwan, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Charminar.
2009Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura.

From 1984 to 2004, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi represented the constituency. Since 2004, the constituency has been represented by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.


