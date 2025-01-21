Hyderabad sees surge in registrations of luxury apartments

Hyderabad: The real estate in Hyderabad has witnessed a surge in registrations of luxury apartments in 2024. Out of the total registrations, 14 percent account for luxury apartments.

The share of high-value apartments in the total registrations increased from 10 percent in 2023 to 14 percent in 2024.

Hyderabad real estate sees a rise of 58 pc YoY in registrations of luxury apartments

According to a report by Knight Frank India, the registrations of high-value apartments, valued above Rs 1 crore, have witnessed a surge of 58 percent Year-on-Year (YoY).

However, properties priced under Rs 50 lakh still accounted for the majority of registrations in the city.

Following are the registrations of properties in 2024

Property price Number of units registered in 2023 Number of units registered in 2024 YoY (in percent) Less than 50 lakh 48832 45605 -7 50 lakh-1 crore 16085 19964 24 Over 1 crore 6995 11044 58 Source: Knight Frank Research, Telangana Registration and Stamps Department

Property registration up by 7 pc in 2024

As per the report, sales registrations of homes including luxury apartments in Hyderabad in 2024 were up by 7 percent YoY. The value of total transactions increased by 23 percent YoY.

Following are the registrations based on units and value.

Year Number of units registered in Jan-Dec YoY change (in percent) Value of units registered in Jan-Dec (in INR crore) YoY change (in percent) 2022 68519 -18 33605 -10 2023 71912 5 38395 14 2024 76613 7 47173 23 Source: Knight Frank Research, Telangana Registration and Stamps Department

Hyderabad district contributed least registrations

The real estate market in Hyderabad covers four districts, viz., Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy. It includes transactions from both the primary and secondary real estate markets.

In 2024, Medchal-Malkajgiri accounted for 42 percent of property registrations, closely followed by Rangareddy at 41 percent. Hyderabad district contributed the remaining 17 percent of total registrations.

Following is the registration by district

Districts December 2023 (in percent) December 2024 (in percent) Hyderabad 14 17 Medchal-Malkajgiri 45 42 Rangareddy 40 41 Sangareddy 1 0 Source: Knight Frank Research, Telangana Registration and Stamps Department

On the data, Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, “Hyderabad’s real estate market has continued its upward trajectory in 2024, showcasing resilience and adaptability. Property registrations increased by 7% year-on-year, highlighting sustained demand. A notable shift in buyer preferences has emerged: properties priced below INR 50 lakhs now account for 60% of registrations, down from 68% in 2023. Meanwhile, the share of properties valued above INR 50 lakhs has climbed to 40%, up from 32% last year. This trend reflects a rising preference for premium and luxury living, driven by Hyderabad’s strong economic fundamentals and the growing aspirations of homebuyers. Developers are responding proactively to this demand by launching upscale projects tailored to evolving market needs. The sustained momentum in the high-value segment underscores the confidence of affluent buyers in Hyderabad’s thriving residential real estate market, reaffirming the city’s position as a hub for premium living and investment opportunities.”