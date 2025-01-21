Hyderabad sees surge in registrations of luxury apartments

Sales registrations of homes in Hyderabad in 2024 were up by 7 percent YoY.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st January 2025 10:10 am IST
Hyderabad: The real estate in Hyderabad has witnessed a surge in registrations of luxury apartments in 2024. Out of the total registrations, 14 percent account for luxury apartments.

The share of high-value apartments in the total registrations increased from 10 percent in 2023 to 14 percent in 2024.

According to a report by Knight Frank India, the registrations of high-value apartments, valued above Rs 1 crore, have witnessed a surge of 58 percent Year-on-Year (YoY).

However, properties priced under Rs 50 lakh still accounted for the majority of registrations in the city.

Following are the registrations of properties in 2024

Property priceNumber of units registered in 2023Number of units registered in 2024YoY (in percent)
Less than 50 lakh4883245605-7
50 lakh-1 crore160851996424
Over 1 crore69951104458
Source: Knight Frank Research, Telangana Registration and Stamps Department

Property registration up by 7 pc in 2024

As per the report, sales registrations of homes including luxury apartments in Hyderabad in 2024 were up by 7 percent YoY. The value of total transactions increased by 23 percent YoY.

Following are the registrations based on units and value.

YearNumber of units registered in Jan-DecYoY change (in percent)Value of units registered in Jan-Dec (in INR crore)YoY change (in percent)
202268519-1833605-10
20237191253839514
20247661374717323
Source: Knight Frank Research, Telangana Registration and Stamps Department

Hyderabad district contributed least registrations

The real estate market in Hyderabad covers four districts, viz., Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy. It includes transactions from both the primary and secondary real estate markets.

In 2024, Medchal-Malkajgiri accounted for 42 percent of property registrations, closely followed by Rangareddy at 41 percent. Hyderabad district contributed the remaining 17 percent of total registrations.

Following is the registration by district

DistrictsDecember 2023 (in percent)December 2024 (in percent)
Hyderabad1417
Medchal-Malkajgiri4542
Rangareddy4041
Sangareddy10
Source: Knight Frank Research, Telangana Registration and Stamps Department

On the data, Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, “Hyderabad’s real estate market has continued its upward trajectory in 2024, showcasing resilience and adaptability. Property registrations increased by 7% year-on-year, highlighting sustained demand. A notable shift in buyer preferences has emerged: properties priced below INR 50 lakhs now account for 60% of registrations, down from 68% in 2023. Meanwhile, the share of properties valued above INR 50 lakhs has climbed to 40%, up from 32% last year. This trend reflects a rising preference for premium and luxury living, driven by Hyderabad’s strong economic fundamentals and the growing aspirations of homebuyers. Developers are responding proactively to this demand by launching upscale projects tailored to evolving market needs. The sustained momentum in the high-value segment underscores the confidence of affluent buyers in Hyderabad’s thriving residential real estate market, reaffirming the city’s position as a hub for premium living and investment opportunities.”

