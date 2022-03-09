Deliveroo to set up engineering center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: UK-based food delivery company Deliveroo has decided to set up an engineering center in Hyderabad. It will be the company’s first engineering center in India.

After the inauguration of the center, Deliveroo will join companies like Indonesia’s Gojek, Singapore’s Grab, and Japan’s Rakuten that have set up their center in India without operating in the country.

Deliveroo to recruit engineers

The company is planning to recruit 150 engineers with skills in Analytics, Platforms, Automation, and Machine Learning (ML). The company has already roped in Sashi Somavarapu to lead the team at the engineering center.

Somavarapu had earlier led teams at various organizations including Amazon, Jio Platforms, and Ford Motor Co.

The company is going to set up the office in a Skyview building in the HiTech City area. The team at the center will be a core part of the central technology organization of Deliveroo.

Competition for tech talent in India

Deliveroo is going to open an engineering center in Hyderabad at a time when the companies are competing for the right talent.

Due to digital transformation, the technology industry is facing a mismatch between demand and supply of the right talent.

Deliveroo

The company which is headquartered in London was founded by William Shu and Greg Orlowski in 2013.

It is a food delivery company that operates in Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.