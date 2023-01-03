Dell Technologies leads Indian mainstream server market for 5th straight quarter

New Delhi: Dell Technologies led the Indian x86 mainstream server market with 43.7 per cent revenue share in Q3 2022, the company said on Tuesday, citing IDC numbers.

It was the 5th consecutive quarter of leadership position in the respective server market for the company

With businesses continuing to adopt a digital-first mindset, India has proven to be one of the key markets contributing to Dell Technologies’ growth in the server category.

“We are constantly working closely with our customers to understand their business challenges. We believe our customer first approach is one of the reasons why we are seeing a consistent growth path for our server business in India,” said Manish Gupta, VP and General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India.

Businesses are increasingly adopting technologies like cloud computing, virtualization, and big data to cater to their digital transformation journey.

“To be able to run multiple workloads from the edge to the core to the cloud, they need to deploy advanced servers which can optimize AI/ML and IoT processes for them seamlessly,” Gupta added.

Dell’s PowerEdge portfolio excels in building block rack servers and small footprint tower servers that support business-critical and advanced workloads to help organisations innovate, adapt, and grow.

With the capabilities to serve a wide range of customer requirements — from SMBs to large enterprises — Dell Technologies’ server portfolio accounts for the varied and complex needs of the modern data centre.

“Enterprises are increasingly showing the intent to invest towards modernising the technology infrastructure,” said Gupta.