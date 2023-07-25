Demand for school holidays rises amid rain alert in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad issued a red alert for Telangana due to the forecast of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in various districts of the state for three days, parents of school students started demanding holidays for educational institutions.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nausheen, a resident of Hyderabad, whose daughter studies in nursery standard at a school in Attapur, said that children, especially those at the primary level, face a lot of difficulties while traveling to and from schools during rainfall.

She said that the government should have announced holidays, especially when IMD Hyderabad declared a red alert for Telangana.

Many other parents also took to their Twitter accounts to express their anger and raise their demand for holidays for schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana. One of them wrote, ‘Despite Red alert in Hyderabad, why are schools functioning today? Are the schools and buses equipped with rain protectors or what? Are you expecting some incident, then only to react??’

Despite *Red alert* in hyderabad, why are schools functioning today? Are the schools and buses equipped with rain protectors or what? Are you expecting some incident, then only react??@SabithaindraTRS@HYDTP@KTRBRS@hydcitypolice#HyderabadRains — RAJENDRA PRASAD (@Rajendra061987) July 25, 2023

Another user on social media wrote, ‘@SabithaindraTRS

Hi, mam,

There is a prediction of heavy rains in Hyderabad. Is there any chance of declaring a holiday tomorrow for schools instead of troubling children in the rain?’

@SabithaindraTRS



hi mam,



there is a prediction of heavy rains in Hyderabad .is there any chance of declaring holiday tomorrow for school instead of troubling children in rain — venkata reddy (@venkatam999) July 24, 2023

Amid rain alert in Hyderabad, govt declared holidays last week

Last week, the Telangana government declared holidays for schools and all other educational institutions in Hyderabad and other districts of the state due to heavy rainfall.

The parents are expecting the same this week too due to the heavy rain alert in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad forecasts very heavy rainfall, issues red alert for Telangana

IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall, issues red alert

IMD Hyderabad has issued a red alert for Telangana due to the forecast of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in various districts of the state for the next three days.

For Hyderabad specifically, the IMD has issued an orange alert for today, predicting moderate rainfall across all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally. Additionally, intense spells of rainfall have also been predicted in the city.

The weather department has issued a red alert for Hyderabad for July 26 and 27.