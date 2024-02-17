Demand for water tankers in Hyderabad spikes ahead of summers

Hyderabad: With the start of the summer season, demand for water tankers significantly increased in Hyderabad. Officials attribute the demand for tankers increased due to the depletion of groundwater and insufficient supply of water by waterboard.

Generally, waterboard tankers are in demand from the second week of March. However, this time demands for water tankers in Hyderabad have begun from the second week of February itself.

Since the beginning of February, over 1500 tankers have been booked per day. Officials are unable to supply as per the demand.

Due to the lack of expected rains this year, the groundwater is depleting especially in Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Kondapur, Gachibowli, Miyapur, KPHB, Pragatinagar, Nizampet, etc. So water is being sought in borewells. The waterboard has become the source of supply of water.

In this background, waterboard tankers are being booked. Bookings for tankers, which used to be around 500 to 700 a day on normal days, have now doubled.

In this process, tankers are lining up at the filling stations. The waterboard is currently supplying tankers based on incoming bookings, but at least 400 are left pending per day. Residents have complained that despite booking 24 hours prior, there is no delivery in certain cases.

Officials expect that there is a possibility of more than 2000 to 4000 bookings per day in the coming peak summer months. Traffic restrictions on water tankers add to the troubles.

In the wake of increased traffic in the city, the police have imposed restrictions on waterboard tankers. There are about 600 tankers in the city, most of which have expired permits. Tankers frequently cause accidents and traffic jams on city roads during morning and evening rush hours. To mitigate these problems, the police have implemented restrictions on waterboard tankers.

Traffic authorities have been advised to take measures to prevent tankers from plying the road from 4 pm to 7 pm due to traffic inconvenience further delaying the process.