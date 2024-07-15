Demand-supply gap, export causes pulse prices to skyrocket in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The prices of pulses in Hyderabad have been skyrocketing, causing concern among consumers. Traders attribute this price hike to high export rate, demand-supply gap and predict that the inflationary trend will continue for the next six months until the new pulse crops hit the market.

Toor dal, which was sold for Rs 150-160 per kg a month ago, is now being sold for Rs 180-200 per kg. In supermarkets, the price has surged to Rs 220 per kg. Similarly, black gram, which was previously sold at Rs 90-120 per kg, now costs Rs 140-160 per kg. Green gram has also seen a significant increase, now selling at Rs 110-120 per kg compared to the earlier Rs 80-100. Bengal gram prices have risen to Rs 90 per kg.

M.A Kareem a trader from Mir Alam Mandi noted that imported toor dal is currently dominating the domestic markets due to the insufficient supply of locally produced Tandur toor dal.

The supply shortage has led to some shops running out of toor dal, frustrating consumers who accuse retail traders and supermarkets of exploiting the scarcity to hike prices.

Currently, less than 15 quintals of the highly demanded Tandur brand toor dal are reaching the market, while 15-20 quintals of ordinary toor dal are available.

The Tandur toor dal is not only in high demand in Telangana but is also being exported to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala. Additionally, countries like Myanmar and Mongolia are importing the Tandur brand toor dal.

As traders continue to prioritize exports, consumers in Hyderabad are feeling the pinch of soaring pulse prices.