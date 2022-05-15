Hyderabad: People demand Rs 5 meal scheme at RTC Hospital in Tarnaka

Hyderabad: In the wake of the Telangana government launching the Rs 5 meal scheme for escorts of patients in 18 government hospitals in Hyderabad, the activists and trade union leaders demanded the TSRTC to provide the same in RTC Tarnaka hospital.

The state government in cooperation with Hare Rama Hare Krishna Mission provides 3 meals every day to the escorts of the patients in government hospitals. They are charged a nominal Rs 5 for each meal.

The former RTC board director and senior trade union leader M Nageswararao told the RTC management to provide free meals to the inpatients undergoing treatment at RTC Tarnaka hospital with the cooperation of Hare Ram Hare Krishna.

According to an estimate, about 20,000 people will get meals under this scheme every day.

The Rs 5 meal scheme was launched by Health Minister T Harish Rao and Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali in Osmania General Hospital on May 12.