Demolish HYDRA chief’s office first: KTR on Hyderabad lakes rejuvenation

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) during a press conference on Monday, September 30, demanded that if illegal constructions on nalas, full tank level and buffer zones of lakes are being demolished, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner should begin by demolishing his own office.

Emphasising that “charity begins at home,” KTR suggested that the demolitions should start with the HYDRA office and the GHMC offices, as well as the residences of political figures like CM Revanth Reddy’s brother, Tirupathi Reddy, and Revanth Reddy’s own house in Kodangal, along with the farmhouses of other ministers.

KTR criticised the Telangana government in response to ongoing demolitions in Hyderabad, particularly along the Musi River. He stated that the proposed budget for the Musi River beautification project, Rs 1.5 lakh crore was a “massive scam.”

He highlighted the contrast between the proposed Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the beautification of the 55 km-long Musi River and the Rs 40,000 crore spent by the central government to clean and rejuvenate the 2,400 km-long Ganga River.

KTR during his press conference stressed the importance of accountability in the demolition process and urged authorities to start with the HYDRA office, which he alleged is situated near the Hussain Sagar.

Furthermore, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Bahadurpura MLA Mohd Mubeen on Monday, September 30, threatened to lie down in front of a bulldozer if the authorities tried to demolish houses as part of Musi River Developmental Works in the Old City.

Mubeen addressed reporters near the Falaknuma police station after securing the release of four AIMIM corporators detained for protesting against the alleged forceful acquisition of houses at Kishanbagh and Bahadurpura. He emphasized the need for justice for the residents.

A day earlier, Congress leader and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender criticized his party and condemned the Telangana government for demolishing alleged unauthorized structures carried out by HYDRA in the city.