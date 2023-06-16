New Delhi: Security personnel deployed during a demolition drive at Priyanka Gandhi Camp, a slum cluster in Vasant Vihar, in New Delhi, Friday, June 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Residents shift their belongings during a demolition drive at Priyanka Gandhi Camp, a slum cluster in Vasant Vihar, in New Delhi, Friday, June 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Residents with their belongings during a demolition drive at Priyanka Gandhi Camp, a slum cluster in Vasant Vihar, in New Delhi, Friday, June 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: A bulldozer being used to demolish shanties at Priyanka Gandhi Camp, a slum cluster in Vasant Vihar, in New Delhi, Friday, June 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)