Demolition drive continues at Ahmedabad’s Chandola Lake, residents allege targeting

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), along with the police, conducted phase two of the demolition drive at Chandola Lake on Tuesday, May 20, targeting structures inhabited mostly by Muslims as a part of their efforts to crack down on the illegal immigrant population in the area and clear encroachments.

During the first phase, 1.5 lakh square metres were cleared from around the lake last month in April, and the latest drive is set to clear more than 2.5 lakh square metres. Recently, a survey was conducted by the AMC, which identified alleged illegal structures built in the localities of Siyasatnagar and Bengali Vaas after which the demolition drive was carried out.

Following the Pahalgam attack, a massive search operation was carried out in Gujarat to identify Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the state. A sizable number of people detained as illegal immigrants were residents of Chandola Lake. However, structures are allegedly being demolished indiscriminately in the area, targeting even Indian residents.

“After the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, more than 1000 people from this area were arrested as Bangladeshis. After 2-3 days, around 850 people were released because they were Indians. To hide its failure, the administration first demolished around 2000 houses, and now the process of demolishing 6500 houses is going on. This action of the government is completely to harass the Muslims by making them homeless,” convener of Gujarat-based Minority Coordination Committee, Mujahid Nafees, was quoted by Maktoob Media. Nafees also said that the demolition is being conducted without arranging for the rehabilitation of the residents.

Videos have surfaced on social media where the residents of the area claim they have been living there for decades and have been rendered homeless, with nowhere to go after the demolition drive.

“We have been living here for 50 years. We have been rendered homeless. Our home has been demolished without a notice. They have forcefully demolished our house. We have to move our valuables to the homes of acquaintances,” said a daily wage worker, Moinubhai.

Rents and deposits demanded by landowners are unaffordable for these daily wage workers.

“We are unable to find a home. We have to give a deposit of Rs 50,000, and the rent is over Rs 8000. Where are we supposed to get such money from? We are poor people. We women go to other people’s homes to work. We have 4-5 children living in a home. Where are we supposed to take them?” said a woman who has been left homeless after alleged illegal demolitions.

“I have come from Karnataka and have been living here for years, and we are being termed as Bangladeshis. We were born and brought up here,” said another local.