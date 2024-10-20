Demolition notices issued to 23 properties in UP’s Bahraich post clashes

The Public Works Department in Uttar Pradesh’s riot-hit town Bahraich issued notices to the alleged illegal construction of 23 houses and shops, giving the owners three days to demolish them.

The action comes in the wake of violent riots in the area. The notice was also pasted on the property of Abdul Hameed accused of shooting 22-year-old Gopal Mishra. The authorities have given property owners just three days to comply with the demolition order.

While confirming the decision, Block Development Officer (BDO), Mahsi, Hemant Kumar Yadav said “We have been asked to be prepared for action. Three days were given to the encroachers and the action would take place probably on Sunday or Monday as per the instruction.”

“Heavy police force was deployed in the area and barricades were installed”, he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested five men in connection with communal violence and two of them were injured in an encounter.

The development comes roughly a month after the Supreme Court Supreme Court ruled against the destruction of people’s property without court order whenever such a person is a suspect in a certain crime.

The Supreme Court has provided direction to the effect that no such punitive action should be taken against property owners just because of a mere accusation or conviction. The court has also condemned a practice referred to as bulldozer justice, especially against Muslims.

The violence broke out in Bahraich on Sunday evening, October 13, sparked by a dispute over loud music being played during the Durga idol immersion procession.

The clashes resulted in the death of Mishra and left several others critically injured. A video surfaced showing Mishra storming into a house reportedly belonging to Muslims and vandalising it before installing a Saffron flag on the rooftop of the house.