Demolition of Palestinian homes increases under new Israel govt

The demolitions of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem have increased sharply under the new Israel’s hardline occupation government, threatening to ignite tensions that have already escalated in the occupied West Bank.

According to United Nations data, 77 Palestinian-owned buildings have been demolished in Jerusalem since the administration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to power in December 2022.

Nearly double the 40 buildings that were destroyed during the same period last year.

Also Read Palestinian killed after trying to stab Israeli soldiers

The demolitions were supported by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, an extremist settler previously convicted of inciting racism.

As per media reports, in February alone, Israeli forces demolished or handed demolition orders for 187 Palestinian structures in the occupied territories.

More than 20,000 Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem, occupied by Israel since 1967, were built without a permit. Israeli law permits the destruction of these buildings.