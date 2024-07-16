Demolition of parks, community halls in Hyderabad, HC issues notices

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court has issued notices to the state of Telangana and various municipal authorities in response to a public interest litigation, seeks to address the unauthorized demolition of parks and community halls in Nampally.

Despite detailed representations submitted by the petitioner Raheem Bin Hussain, a resident of Goshamahal, Hyderabad on September 14, 2023, and December 27, 2023, officials have allegedly failed to restrain the private respondent from continuing the illegal construction.

However, the division bench consisting of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti issues notices to the respondents in the case which include the state of Telangana, represented by the MA&UD principal secretary, the GHMC commissioner, the assistant city planner, and two others, including private respondent Hanuman Das Daga.

Raheem Bin Hussain alleges that Hanuman Das Daga has been unlawfully demolishing existing parks and the GBC Gyanbagh Colony Community Hall structures to construct a private functional hall on Taluk survey No. 24, block No. C, ward No. 45, situated in Nampally village.

The PIL argues that the actions of the official respondents are illegal, arbitrary, and violate Article 14 of the Constitution of India, as they have allowed the unauthorized construction without any valid permissions.

The petitioner has requested the court to direct the GHMC authorities to take immediate action against the private respondent and demolish the illegal structures, as the area in question is designated for a children’s park and community hall according to the approved plan.

The bench has adjourned the matter for four weeks.