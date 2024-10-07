Demonstrators flood streets in Pakistan, marks 1 yr of Israeli aggression in Gaza

A huge pro-Palestine demonstration flooded the streets of Pakistan’s Karachi on Monday, October 7, marking the first anniversary of Israel’s military offensive in war-torn Gaza.

The demonstration in which thousands including women and children participated was organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) party in collaboration with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The rally garnered international attention as diverse crowds marched through streets with huge Palestinian flags to express solidarity with Palestinians facing what many are calling a “genocide” due to ongoing Israeli strikes and bombardments.

JI chief Naeem-ur-Rehman said that Israel’s atrocities have no comparison and urged the international community to play its role and put a stop to genocide attacks. He continued to argue that the struggle for Palestine is legal under international law stating the international community to pay attention to the plight of Palestinians.

The protest was conducted as part of a series of other protests in several cities in Pakistan with similar demonstrations being held in Lahore and Peshawar major cities. Activists formed human chains and ceremonies to pay tribute to the day, reinforcing calls for unity among Muslim nations against perceived injustices and oppression in Palestine.

The situation in Gaza remains dire—with reports indicating nearly 42,000 casualties, millions have been displaced from their homes since the start of the war. The protesters across the globe are blaming world leaders and organizations such as the United Nations for inaction. Most of the participants affirmed that they will persevere in this struggle until Palestine is liberated from occupation and brutality.

Palestinian solidarity protests: Hundreds of thousands take to the streets in Karachi pic.twitter.com/9VKUiQLSOU — Furkan Gözükara (@GozukaraFurkan) October 6, 2024