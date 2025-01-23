Denied Indiramma Illu, Telangana man attempts suicide at gram sabha

Hyderabad: A man attempted suicide by consuming pesticide during a gram sabha in Mulugu district on Thursday, January 23, after realising that his family was not made the beneficiary of Indiramma Illu housing scheme. He was shifted to a hospital where he was being treated.

The incident happened in Buttaigudem gram panchayat of Kannaigudem mandal on Thursday, where gram sabha was held on the identification of beneficiaries for Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa, Indiramma Illu, and new ration cards.

During the meeting, a person named Nageshwar Rao, a resident of Kothur village which is a hamlet of Buttaigudem came to check his name and was disappointed that his family was not picked as a beneficiary of Indiramma Illu housing scheme.

He argued with the officials and then took out a bottle of pesticide he had brought along with him. After consuming a little, the other attendees at the meeting snatched it from him and shifted him to Mulugu Government Area Hospital for treatment.

The mandal revenue officer said that Nageshwar Rao’s wife Shanthi has been working as an Anganwadi teacher, and they also owned 5 acres of land, the reason why their application was set aside for the time being. The officials stated that if the family applied once again, it would be reviewed and the family could receive the benefit shortly.