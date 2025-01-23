Hyderabad: GHMC recieves 10.71L applications for Indiramma houses

The government has decided to construct 3,500 houses in the first phase for each constituency, which translates to a total of 84,000 houses across 24 constituencies in GHMC.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 23rd January 2025 8:18 pm IST
State government issues orders for constitution of gram panchayat and municipal level Indiramma committees for the implementation of 'Indiramma Illu' scheme.
A model 'Indiramma Illu'

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported receiving 10.71 lakh applications for the Indiramma housing scheme.

As of Thursday, January 23, officials have completed the review of 7.50 lakh applications, with plans to finalize the remaining 3.21 lakh applications within the next week.

The housing department has stated that ward meetings in GHMC will be conducted only after the survey is completed.

Currently, 2,249 staff members are engaged in the application review process. Officials have indicated that individuals who did not apply previously will have the opportunity to submit new applications during the ward meetings.

The overall response to the housing initiative has been substantial, with 10.71 lakh applications received for public housing.

For further details about the survey staff, applicants can visit the official website at https://indirammaindlu.telangana.gov.in/applicantSearch.

