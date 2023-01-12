Denied leave, UP cop carries his son’s body to SSP office

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 12th January 2023 11:49 am IST
Etawah: In a heart-wrenching incident, a police constable carried his two-year-old son’s body to the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to prove that he was not faking his circumstances when he sought leave.

He alleged that he was not granted leave to take care of his ailing wife and child.

Constable Sonu Chowdhary, posted in Baidpura, said his son’s death was a result of his being occupied with police work for most of his time.

He said that his wife, Kavita had not been keeping well since the last week, and had thus applied for leave with the office of SP (city) Kapil Dev on January 7.

On Wednesday noon when he was out on work, his son reportedly crawled out of the house and fell into the pothole. The child was rushed to a hospital where the duty doctors declared him dead.

Officials there consoled the constable and persuaded him to go back to his house in the Ekta colony. He and his family live in a two-room house on the ground floor of a building.

