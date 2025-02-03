Denied money for movie tickets, minor hangs himself in Telangana

Hyderabad: A minor boy died by suicide after he was refused money to buy movie tickets by his father. The incident occurred in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.

Unable to digest that their son, Karthik, would take such an extreme step, the bereaved parents were inconsolable outside the Government Medical College and General Hospital, Nagarkurnool, were witnessed. As relatives tried to feed water to Karthik’s mother, she refused and cried for her son.

According to the boy’s father Ganesh, who works as a mason, he and his wife were getting ready to visit a temple. “My son, Karthik, asked for money to buy movie tickets which I refused. We left for the temple and Karthik remained in the house. By the time we returned, he saw him hanging,” his father said.

More and more young lives are lost to suicides, a growing concern in Telangana. On January 6, a first-year student died by suicide in Jagtial district as he was reportedly not interested in studies.

The deceased was identified as Maru Sidhartha Reddy. According to the police Reddy had gone to his native place 15 days ago and hung himself to the ceiling fan while the family was away.

In another case from the southern state of Kerala, a 16-year-old died by suicide after allegedly facing bullying from his schoolmates in Kochi. The deceased identified as Mihir Ahammed jumped from the 26th floor of his high-rise apartment on January 15.

Mihir was subjected to brutal ragging, bullying and physical assault by a gang of students in the school and on the school bus.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)