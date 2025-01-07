Undergraduate student dies by suicide in Telangana’s Jagtial

The deceased was identified as Maru Sidhartha Reddy, a first-year student at a college in Hyderabad.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th January 2025 12:46 pm IST
Representational imgae

Hyderabad: An undergraduate student died by suicide in Telangana’s Jagtial district on Monday, January 6, as he was reportedly not interested in studies.

The deceased was identified as Maru Sidhartha Reddy, a first-year student at a college in Hyderabad. The incident occurred at Reddy’s residence in Vempeta of Metpalli mandal. According to the police Reddy had gone to his native place 15 days ago and hung himself to the ceiling fan while the family was away.

The student died by suicide after reportedly being pressured by the family to focus on studies.

In a separate incident, an undergraduate student died by suicide on December 25 over alleged harassment in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Unable to bear harassment by man, degree student dies by suicide

The incident took place under the limits of Jawahar Nagar police station. Purnima, a resident of Bhavani Nagar, returned home from college in the evening on the day and consumed acid.

Having noticed her actions, her parents shifted her to a hospital. Purnima’s parents alleged that a person named Nikhil was harassing her in the name of love.

