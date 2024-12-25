Hyderabad: Unable to bear harassment by man, degree student dies by suicide

Hyderabad: In a heart wrenching incident, a student pursuing her degree died by suicide on Wednesday, December 25, unable to bear harassment by a man.

The incident happened under the limits of Jawahar Nagar police station’s limits on Tuesday, when Purnima, a resident of Bhavani Nagar had come home from college on Tuesday evening and consumed acid.

Having noticed her act, her parents shifted her to a hospital. Purnima’s parents alleged that a person named Nikhil, was harassing her in the name of love.

Purima breathed her last while undergoing treatment on Wednesday, leaving her parents devastated.

After the deceased’s post-mortem was conducted, the relatives of the victim took her mortal remains to Jawahar Nagar police station and questioned why the suspect wasn’t taken into custody.

Only after the police assured the victim’s family members that they wee investigating the case, that the family member of the victims relented.