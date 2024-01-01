Denied photoshoot by parents, BBA student commits suicide in Bengaluru

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Varshini, a BBA student of a reputed college in Jayanagar.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 1st January 2024 3:39 pm IST
Screen grab

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a young woman committed suicide after her parents allegedly did not allow her to go for a photoshoot on New Year celebration here, said officials on Monday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Varshini, a BBA student of a reputed college in Jayanagar.

Varshini, a resident of Sudhama Nagar, also was studying a photography course.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Upset over suspension from college, student dies by suicide in Bengaluru

According to police, Varshini wanted to visit a mall and do a photoshoot there. When she was all set to go, her parents objected and stopped her from going out.

Not able to take the advice of her parents, Varshini hanged herself from a ceiling fan.

The Wilson Garden police have taken up the case for investigation.

More details were awaited.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 1st January 2024 3:39 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button