Dentists doing skin treatment, raids at Hyderabad clinics reveal

Telangana Medical Council raided skin care clinics in Kondapur, which were operated by unqualified professionals.

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A woman and six men standing outside a hair salon with a green signboard that reads "Traya Hairloss Solut.
TGMC officials after the raid at Traya

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council on Wednesday, June 10, raided three skin and hair care clinics in Kondapur in Hyderabad, finding each of them operating outside the bounds of medical regulations, where one was run entirely without a qualified dermatologist, another where dentists were performing skin treatments and a third offering hair loss consultations online without clinical registration.

At Neoskin Clinic, inspecting officials found that skin and hair treatments were being carried out without a qualified dermatologist on the premises and without permission from competent authorities. 

At ORA Aesthetics, the team found dentists performing skin and hair treatment procedures in violation of regulations. 

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The third establishment, Traya Hair Loss Solutions, was found to be offering hair fall treatment through online consultations, again without proper clinical registration or a qualified dermatologist.

Action initiated

The TGMC said it would initiate proceedings against all three entities under Sections 34 and 54 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. Registered medical practitioners found to be facilitating, promoting or associating with unauthorised and unethical practices may also face disciplinary proceedings under the Medical Ethics Regulations, the council said.

The TGMC has urged Hyderabad District Collector Srichandana Dasari and District Medical and Health Officer Dr J Venkat to ensure that establishments engaged in unauthorised medical activities are sealed and appropriate legal action initiated.

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