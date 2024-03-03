Depressed over cancellation of exam, woman ends life in UP

Varsha, a student who had also been a NCC cadet, was preparing for the UP Police recruitment exam.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd March 2024 1:19 pm IST
Student jumps to death from JNTU building in Anantapur
Representational Image

Lucknow: A woman has committed suicide in Firozabad city of Uttar Pradesh after she got allegedly depressed over the cancellation of police recruitment exams.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The victim’s (Varsha) family members claimed that she committed suicide after the police recruitment examinations were cancelled following paper leaks.

Varsha, a student who had also been a NCC cadet, was preparing for the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Punjab Police register FIR into farmer’s death on Haryana border

Prashant Kumar, Varsha’s brother, said she was also preparing for the SSC exam for a government job.

During the investigation, police also recovered a suicide note in which she mentioned her failure to secure a government job.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd March 2024 1:19 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button