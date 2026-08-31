Deputy CM holds review meeting for Invest Telangana Summit prep

Hyderabad: With the Invest Telangana Global Summit-2026 months away, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday, August 31, directed officials of all departments to work in coordination to organise the event successfully.

Holding a review meeting at the Praja Bhavan, the deputy CM discussed arrangements for the summit slated to be held on December 7, 8 and 9.

Among those present were IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, members of the sub-committees and other senior officials.

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Bhatti Vikramarka suggested setting up a special war room at Praja Bhavan to review every summit regularly and enable quick decision-making.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed officials to constitute special committees for organising the summit and appoint senior officers as heads of each committee.

Curtain-raiser in Delhi

Bhatti Vikramarka suggested organising a curtain-raiser event in New Delhi during the first or second week of October. He directed officials to prepare a plan to invite foreign diplomats, Union Ministers, and Telangana officials working in different parts of the country to the event.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed officials to undertake extensive publicity for the Invest Telangana Global Summit–2026 through print, electronic and social media platforms. He suggested installing hoardings at major junctions and key locations across Hyderabad to create awareness about the summit among the public.

Bhatti Vikramarka directed Planning Secretary Gaurav Uppal to coordinate with officials of all departments involved in the summit arrangements and submit a daily progress report to him. The report should include the responsibilities assigned to each committee, the status of implementation, pending issues, and the next steps to be taken.