Derek O’Brien slams BJP as 14 opposition MPs remain suspended

The remarks of the Trinamool Congress leader came in context of suspensions of MPs during the recently concluded Parliament Winter Session.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 2nd January 2024 1:30 pm IST
TMC MP Derek O'Brien. (file photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on Tuesday took a jibe at the BJP over the suspension of 14 MPs, saying two impeccably well-behaved Members of Parliament continue to grace the Lok Sabha — Ramesh Bidhuri and Brij Bhushan Singh — and maybe the government wants all in Opposition to behave like them to avoid suspension from Parliament.

In a post on X, O’Brien who was also suspended from remainder of Winter Session, said, “Two impeccably well-behaved Members of Parliament continue to grace the Lok Sabha — Ramesh Bidhuri and Brij Bhushan Singh. Maybe the Modi government wants all of us in Opposition to behave like them to avoid suspension from Parliament.”

At least 14 MPs still remain suspended pending the report of the Privileges Committee to be submitted in three months. The suspension of 132 out of 146 MPs were revoked when winter session ended.

Tags
