Designate India as Country of Particular Concern: IAMC to US govt

The Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) urged international human rights organizations and civil society groups to investigate the incidents and protect 200 million Indian Muslims who have been facing a flurry of attacks by right-wing Hindutva groups.

The IAMC also asked the US department and Secretary Anthony Blinken to implement the recommendation of designating India as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

Amid ongoing atrocities by right-wing Hindutva groups in India against Muslims, several incidents were reported on Sunday and over the last week during (and in the run up to the) Ram Navami festival that was held across the nation. Several Muslims in different parts of India, and their religious places, were attacked by goons, who did it in the name of Hindusim.

Incidents were reported in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, and other states, wherein Muslim areas were targeted.

IAMC urges the international human rights organizations & civil society groups to take note of the deteriorating situation and ask the Indian government to take immediate steps to protect country’s 200 million Muslims — Indian American Muslim Council (@IAMCouncil) April 11, 2022

Incidents took place in India against Muslims on Ramnavami Festival:

In Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone city, Hindutva goons attacked a mosque and pelted stones on it, and later set it on fire. In a video, a police officer can be seen standing but not taking any action against the violence.

In Bihar, non-muslims desecrated mosques and in one incident, a saffron flag was also put up on the gate of a mosque on Ram Navami.

In Gujarat (Himmat Nagar), a dargah was set on fire on April 10, 2022, at the Chhaparia village of the Sabarkantha, wherein homes and shops of Muslims were vandalized by a Hindu mob.

In Siliguri, West Bengal, young kids and women with toddlers danced to an anti-muslim song in the background during the Ram Navami celebration.

There are Young kids, Women with toddlers dancing while there's an Anti Muslim Song in the background during Ram Navami celebration. This is from Siliguri, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/r2bmBiBCLC — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 10, 2022

On April 8, the Karaga festival was celebrated in Bengaluru, which is seen as a symbol of Hindu-Muslim harmony. However, Hindutva organizations intensified their campaign to end the 300-year-old ritual of the Karaga procession, which includes visiting a dargah.