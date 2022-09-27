Designate one child welfare police officer in every police station: NCPCR to DGPs

New Delhi: Apex child rights body NCPCR has asked director generals of police (DGPs) of all states and Union territories to designate at least one child welfare police officer in every police station and one special juvenile police unit in every district to improve efficiency in matters related to children.

In a letter to DGPs, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said the move will ensure that the compliance is done uniformly and there is a level of accountability.

The NCPCR instruction comes in compliance of the Section 107(1) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, that provides for the designation of at least one officer, not below the rank of assistant sub-inspector, with aptitude, appropriate training and orientation as a child welfare police officer (CWPO) in every police station to exclusively deal with children, either as victims or perpetrators, in coordination with police, voluntary and non-governmental organisations.