Desist from narratives that threaten India’s integrity, I&B min cautions media

The minister was speaking while participating as a special guest in the centenary celebrations of eminent Malayalam daily "Mathrubhumi".

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th March 2023 12:59 pm IST
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurga Thakur.

Kochi: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday urged the media fraternity in the country to remain cautious and desist from giving its space to narratives that threaten the nation’s integrity.

Substandard and illogical opinions, delivered freely from within or abroad, could not destroy the democratic nature of the country, he added.

“I urge the media fraternity to remain cautious and desist from giving its space intentionally or unintentionally to such voices and narratives that have the potential to threaten the integrity of India,” he said.

He said there is a proverb that facts are sacred and opinion is free.

“I want to emphasise here that the democratic nature of our great nation will always remain a fact, no matter how many substandard and illogical opinions are delivered freely from within or abroad,” Thakur added.

