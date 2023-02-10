Despite Centre’s bias, Telangana witnesses investments, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) said despite the Centre’s political bias, investments were coming Telangana’s way.

He emphasised that even though the Centre had pledged to authorise the railway coach plant in Kazipet, the Telangana government had made it possible for Medha Servo to create India’s largest private coach factory, which would soon begin producing Vande Bharat coaches.

Through TS-iPASS, the State has generated 22 lakh direct jobs and attracted investments of Rs. 3.32 lakh crore during the past eight and a half years, said KTR.

KTR stated that as no government could employ everyone in the public sector, the state government was encouraging the formation of enterprises in the private sector during a discussion on the IT and Industry departments in the Assembly on Friday. Multiple industry-specific industrial parks were being promoted by the State government all around the State.

He wanted BJP leaders to be present in order to persuade the Center and get the required funding for the State’s IT and industrial sectors. He encouraged people to protect the State from such leaders because “instead of helping to develop the state, the Opposition leaders are now anxious to demolish public properties like Pragathi Bhavan and the state Secretariat.”

According to KTR, Telangana was the first state to set up Industrial Health Clinics to aid struggling companies. As a result, 249 units received financial support, 455 units received consulting services, and 466 units received diagnostic tests, preventing them from being shut down. He acknowledged that since Telangana was formed, the state government had paid out Rs 3,933 crore in industrial incentives, and the remaining Rs 3,400 crore could not be paid out.

KTR claimed that by imposing a five percent tax and dismantling the All India Handloom Board, All India Powerloom Board, and other organisations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working against the handloom industry.

He recalled the withdrawal of the thrift fund, health, and life insurance programmes for weavers. He claimed that the genuine motto of the BJP government at the Centre was “Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Satyanash.”