KCR govt decreased Muslim quota to 3%, says Congress’ Shabbir Ali

Kamareddy: Senior Telangana Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir was facilitated by the members of Wahidiya Masjid Committee of Vikas Nagar Colony in Kamareddy town after Friday prayers for bringing in 4% Muslim reservation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Wahidiya Masjid Committee members honoured him describing him as the champion of Muslim reservation.

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir Ali said that the minorities, especially the beneficiaries of the 4% Muslim reservation should support the Congress party in the next elections. He said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who came to power on the promise of a 12% Muslim reservation, cheated the minority community by reducing the Muslim quota to 3%.

He said KCR government has illegally reduced the quota for Muslims in the BC-E category in jobs and education to 3% and it was being done unofficially.

Shabbir Ali said the previous Congress government not only provided 4% reservation for Muslims but implemented many schemes for the welfare of minorities. However, the BRS government was only creating hype about minorities’ welfare, but doing nothing.

He alleged that the KCR government has made all the institutions dealing with the welfare of minorities defunct by not sanctioning funds and not filling vacant posts. He said that Muslims should realise that KCR has caused huge damage to minorities by wearing the false mask of secularism.

The Congress leader said that the TRS has always supported the BJP government at the Centre and indirectly strengthened the BJP in the State by damaging the Congress party in Telangana. He announced that the Congress party would soon launch a campaign to expose these facts before the people.