Details about Samantha’s new film ‘Vampires of Vijay Nagar’

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has made a name for herself in the south film industry with her talent and versatility, has now been making her presence felt in Bollywood as well. She has been picking up good projects in Hindi cinema and has impressing both critics and audiences with her performance in debut project The Family Man season 2.

Her foray into Bollywood has been eagerly watched by her fans and the industry alike, who are curious to see what the talented actress has in store for them. After Citadel with Varun Dhawan, Sam is reportedly gearing up for new Hindi movie ‘Vampires of Vijay Nagar’.

This highly anticipated film, starring the talented Ayushmann Khurrana is produced by the renowned Dinesh Vijan, the mastermind behind the interconnected horror-comedy universe that has been making waves in Bollywood.

After being delayed for a variety of reasons, Vampires of Vijay Nagar is finally on track to begin production at the end of this year, following the completion of the long-awaited Stree 2. The film will be directed by the critically acclaimed Amar Kaushik, who made his name in the horror-comedy genre with the smash hit “Stree.”

The shooting schedule has yet to be finalized, but “Vampires of Vijay Nagar” will be the fifth standalone film in Maddock Films and Jio Studios’ horror-comedy film universe. Since the release of “Stree” in 2018, followed by “Roohi” and “Bhediya,” this interconnected universe has been gaining traction, and it promises to have even more interconnected narratives in the future.

So, brace yourself to be scared out of your wits and laugh until your sides hurt, because “Vampires of Vijay Nagar” promises to be an unforgettable experience. Keep an eye out for the official announcement from Maddock Films and prepare to join Ayushmann Khurrana and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on an unforgettable adventure!