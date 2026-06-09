Detained, denied, stranded: Ugly face of FIFA World Cup as US plays spoilsport

The United States is turning away the very people it promised to welcome. Less than a week before the FIFA World Cup kicks off on American soil, referees have been barred at airports, players detained for hours, coaches left without visas and ticketed fans locked out – a cascade of entry refusals that has exposed both Washington’s indifference to its hosting obligations and FIFA‘s failure to enforce the guarantees it spent years making.

The governing body that once declared “there is no World Cup” without guaranteed access for all nations has responded to the crisis with a shrug, hiding behind the limits of its own authority while the tournament it sold to the world unravels at the border.

Africa’s best referee barred entry over ‘vetting concerns’

The most high-profile casualty so far is Somali referee Omar Artan, named Africa’s best referee for 2025, who was denied entry into the US on June 6 after arriving at Miami International Airport from Istanbul.

US Customs and Border Protection confirmed on Monday, June 8, that the traveller – identified only as a World Cup referee – was turned away following additional inspection, citing “vetting concerns.” Artan is the only World Cup referee from Somalia, making the identification unambiguous.

FIFA confirmed on Monday that Artan would not be able to train or officiate at the tournament. The governing body said it had no authority over the matter. “FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan’s status will not be changed at present,” it said.

Iraqi striker detained for seven hours, team photographer denied entry

Aymen Hussein scored the goal that secured Iraq’s qualification for the World Cup finals for the first time in 40 years.

Iraq striker Aymen Hussein, the man who scored the goal that sent his country to its first World Cup in 40 years, was held and questioned for about seven hours at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport when he arrived with the squad on June 6. His phone was taken for inspection during the process.

He was eventually allowed in, but the team’s photographer was not. According to an Iraqi official, photographer Talal Salah was held for more than 10 hours, subjected to the same phone checks and ultimately denied entry.

Iran’s delegation still short of visas as tournament opens

Iran national football team

Iran’s participation has been the most protracted dispute. Even after players received their visas following several days of delays, 14 backroom staff and officials, including the Iranian Football Federation’s secretary general and vice president, remained without US visas ahead of the team’s games in Los Angeles and Seattle.

The federation accused the United States of “vindictive behaviour” in refusing documents to “key managerial and administrative members.” Iran’s embassy in Turkiye went further, saying the situation amounted to “politically biased interference in sport” that breached US host obligations under FIFA regulations.

FIFA also revoked the ticket allocation for Iran fans at the team’s three World Cup games in the US. Just days before Iran opens its World Cup, on June 15 at the Los Angeles Rams’ stadium in Inglewood against New Zealand, the federation claimed in a statement reported by semi-official state media that it was now unable to provide any tickets to its supporters.

Iran’s team is now based in the Mexican border city of Tijuana instead of its pre-war plan to train in Tucson, Arizona.

Also Read Iran team leaves for FIFA World Cup as officials await US visas

Swiss player Embolo denied boarding, eventually cleared

Switzerland forward Breel Embolo was initially denied boarding on his team’s flight due to a criminal conviction, then held under review before eventually obtaining an urgent visa from the US Embassy in Bern several days later.

He was able to rejoin the squad, though the episode added to the tournament’s pre-kickoff turbulence.

Swiss football player Breel Embolo

South Africa departs a day late, without its assistant coach

South Africa’s squad left for the United States a day behind schedule after visa complications. Assistant coach Helman Mkhalele was refused a visa with no reason given, and his travel documents remained outstanding at the time of departure.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie publicly called the episode a “debacle” and an embarrassment, saying he had demanded a report from the South African Football Association. “We are being made to look like fools,” he wrote on social media, though he attributed the problem to an administrative error by team officials.

Scottish fans lose money as travel authorisations revoked

The disruption has extended to supporters. British citizens travelling to the US typically enter visa-free under the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA), but dozens of Scottish fans reported that their previously approved ESTA applications were changed to “travel not authorised” without explanation.

Many told the BBC they had suffered significant financial losses after booking travel, hotels and match tickets.

Videos circulating online show the Uzbekistan national team being subjected to a thorough security check upon their arrival at the stadium for their friendly match against the Netherlands on Tuesday, June 9.

FIFA president’s earlier assurances now ring hollow

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

The situation stands in sharp contrast to repeated promises from FIFA President Gianni Infantino. As recently as August 2025, he insisted that “everyone will be welcome” and that the visa process would be “smooth.” And as far back as 2017, during the bidding process for the 2026 tournament, Infantino had said access for all qualifying nations was a basic requirement.

“We are now in the process of defining the bid requirements. In the world there are many countries who have bans, travel bans, visa requirements and so on and so forth. It’s obvious when it comes to FIFA competitions, any team, including the supporters and officials of that team, who qualify for a World Cup need to have access to the country, otherwise there is no World Cup.”

“The requirements will be clear. And then each country can make up their decision, whether they want to bid or not based on the requirements,” he had said.