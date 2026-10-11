‘Detainees beaten up, taken in bus to village community centre’

New Delhi: In yet another story of alleged police excess emerging out of Delhi protests on Sunday, October 11, an X user shared a series of posts late in the evening, narrating how a group of people, including four minors, were herded into a bus and were made to travel for hours without any knowledge about where they were headed.

In the last post, the user, di_shawarma, said, “At 8 pm, this bus stopped at a community centre in Pandwalan Khurd.”

From there, one of the detainees managed to find a phone and give them a call, which is how the X user shared the story.

This is the most horrific detention story you will hear today.



At 8 PM, this bus stopped at a community centre in Pandwalan Khurd (see photo).



Detainees fractured. Four minors present. Everyone barbarically beaten up. No lawyers allowed to enter.



This is how we got here. ⬇️ https://t.co/BtmBRyqVlR pic.twitter.com/ozUMvrS7hz — disha verma (@di_shawarma) October 11, 2026

The ordeal began earlier in the evening when protesters were detained from Connaught Place “& taken to LIC—in a space sealed off from lawyers, journalists, and crowds,” she wrote.

She said they were then forced to kneel in a room where they were frisked, and the cops also snatched their phones. “One by one, they deleted videos and photos and kept their phones,” she said.

Detainees profiled, selected to be taken away

After that, the police personnel allegedly profiled the protesters, “selected some detainees and took them into buses used for convicts, with tiny compartments and no airflow.”

It is noteworthy that AISA president Neha Bora has also shown such a bus in one of her videos from when she was being taken away earlier in the evening.

Meanwhile, in the jail-like bus, the protesters were beaten up. “It was described to us as ‘merciless thrashing’ with only screams escaping,” she narrated.

She said that while the protesters were assured they would be fine if they cooperated, each one of them was beaten up. “An officer identified as leading this extrajudicial violence is named Arvind Kumar,” she said.

For an hour, the bus allegedly circled Kapashera and Najafgarh. She said the police wanted to avoid lawyers waiting for the protesters at Kapashera and Chhawla police station. “They touched Chhawla PS by 6.53 pm and fled promptly.”

They reached Pandwalan Gaon around 7.30 pm, and the detainees were forced into the community centre there by 8 pm. “Remember, no detainee had their phones on them. They had NO IDEA where they were. They had been on the road for hours. Beaten up. Several fractures. Dizzy. Scared for their lives. This includes MINORS,” she wrote.

Shortly after, the power was cut off, she alleged. She said doctors were on their way, but she expressed concern that “a hostile crowd is now forming outside the centre. Cops are feral. Everyone is on high alert.”

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