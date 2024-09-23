Devara event in Hyderabad faces big troubles, Jr NTR reacts

Hyderabad: The grand pre-release event of Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, was abruptly canceled on September 22, 2024, in Hyderabad due to overcrowding and security concerns. The event was supposed to happen at Novotel in Madhapur.

Thousands of Jr NTR’s fans flocked to the venue, creating chaos that the organizers and police were unable to control. VIP and reserved seating areas were overrun, forcing the event’s cancellation just hours before it was scheduled to begin, leaving many disappointed.

Following the cancellation, Jr NTR expressed his sorrow over the situation. In a heartfelt message, he shared his disappointment with fans, explaining that the decision was made for safety reasons and urged them not to blame the producers or organizers.

“I am deeply saddened that Devara’s event has been canceled, especially because I was looking forward to it so much. I enjoy spending time with you and sharing many interesting details about Devara. I was excited to share many details about Devara and explain the efforts put into the film. But, the event couldn’t happen due to security reasons. I share your disappointment. My pain is more than yours. In my opinion, it is wrong to blame the producers or organizers for the cancellation of the event,” he said.

Devara’s team also issued a statement on X that read, “We were eagerly waiting for this day as we’ve worked hard on this film for years and wanted to celebrate it on a grand scale, especially since it’s the first solo release of our beloved Man of Masses NTR after 6 years. However, we faced many challenges. Pre Release Event was scheduled very close to Ganesh Nimarjanam and large-scale events like this typically require at least a week of preparation. Additionally, heavy rains over the past few days created many challenges.”

The statement further read, “Even though it didn’t rain today conditions wouldn’t have been favorable for an outdoor event to happen even if we had planned it… The massive turnout of fans despite our best efforts became uncontrollable as barricades were broken due to the overwhelming crowd. For the safety of everyone, we had to make the tough decision to call off the event. We understand that many of you traveled from different parts of the country to celebrate and see your hero. We hope everyone is safe and has returned home safely. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and are truly sorry for the situation. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, is set to release this Friday, September 27, marking the first time Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor will share the screen.