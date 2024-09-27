Devara: Fire breaks out at Sudharshan Theatre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A massive celebration at Hyderabad’s Sudharshan Theatre took an unexpected turn when a huge cutout of Jr NTR caught fire due to firecrackers set off by excited fans. The incident occurred during the celebrations for the release of Devara: Part 1 at RTC X Roads, where hundreds of fans had gathered to mark the occasion.

The iconic theatre was buzzing with energy, but the situation escalated when firecrackers, set off near the towering cutout of Jr NTR, caused it to catch fire, as per sources.

Fortunately, theatre staff and local authorities acted swiftly to control the blaze, preventing further damage.

The film, directed by Koratala Siva, also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film will mark the return of the RRR star after over two years since his appearance in the SS Rajamouli directorial film. Devara will see Jr NTR in dual roles as Devara and his son Varada.