Deve Gowda’s JDS joins hands with BJP for 2024 polls, to contest 4 seats

Former CM Yediyurappa made the announcement stating that the party would contest four seats in Karnataka.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th September 2023 1:35 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets former PM H D Devegowda in Parliament, in New Delhi November 30 (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: BJP will have an understanding with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday, an announcement that shot up the political temperature in the state.

The veteran leader, who is also the BJP parliamentary board member, said that, as part of the poll understanding, the JD(S) will contest in four Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

Also Read
Deve Gowda praises rail minister as he plays politics of hide-and-seek

“BJP and JD(S) will have an understanding. Amit Shah (Union Home Minister) has agreed to give four Lok Sabha seats,” to the JD(S),” the four-time chief minister said.

MS Education Academy

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “This has given us great strength and this will help us in winning 25 or 26 Lok Sabha seats together.”

Recently JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda had indicated that the party will contest Lok Sabha polls alone.
The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka by winning 25 seats, while an independent backed by it won one seat. The Congress and JD(S) emerged victorious in one seat each.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th September 2023 1:35 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button