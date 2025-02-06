Developers to face FIR after 3 fatalities at Hyderabad construction site

Hyderabad: After -three individuals died due to a wall collapse at an under-construction site in LB Nagar, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials in a letter directed police to file a criminal case against the developer for not adhering to safety regulations, which resulted in the loss of life.

The authorities are also in the process of issuing a show-cause notice to the developer regarding the potential cancellation of the building permit. Upon visiting the site, GHMC officials determined that soil erosion at the corner of the excavated cellar portion caused the collapse which resulted in fatal injuries of construction workers at Hyderabad’s LB Nagar.

Further investigations revealed that building permission was granted for a commercial structure with two cellars, one ground floor, and four upper floors. However, the developer began excavating the cellar without submitting the mandatory commencement notice.

Despite a precautionary notice issued on January 16 by the GHMC deputy commissioner urging the permit holders to ensure safety measures during excavation, proper precautions were not taken at the construction site in Hyderabad.

According to a preliminary investigation, this negligence led to the soil erosion causing a fatal collapse that killed three workers and injured another.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Wall collapse at construction site in Hyderabad kills 3

The incident took place at a construction site on February 5. In the tragedy, three workers lost their lives and another person was left injured.

According to initial reports, the accident took place while construction work was in progress. A sudden wall collapse trapped the workers underneath resulting in fatal injuries.

The deceased workers have yet to be identified.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the LB Nagar police along with disaster response force (DRF) personnel and civic officials reached the spot and began rescue efforts.

The injured worker was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

(With inputs of PTI)