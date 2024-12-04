Devendra Fadnavis to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM on Dec 5

The BJP achieved remarkable success in the November 20 Maharashtra elections, securing 132 out of the 288 assembly seats in the state, marking its best performance in the state so far.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 4th December 2024 11:48 am IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, sources said.

His name was finalised in the BJP’s core committee meeting held here on Wednesday before its Maharashtra legislature party meet, they said.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Fadnavis were present at the BJP’s core committee meeting.

The BJP has appointed Sitharaman and Rupani as central observers for its Maharashtra legislature party’s meeting.

Ahead of the legislature party meeting, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the Mahayuti partners will meet Governor C P Radhakrishnan at 3.30 pm on Wednesday to stake a claim to form a government in the state.

Together with its allies — the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats.

