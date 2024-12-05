Devkinandan Thakur booked for blaming King Jayachandra for India’s partition

A defamation case has been filed against famous storyteller Devkinandan Thakur at Agra Court. The case reportedly filed by Advocate Ajay Pratap Singh will be heard before Civil Judge Junior Division.

This legal action stems from comments made by Thakur during a session of storytelling to children in Varanasi where he blamed “Jaichands” for the partition of India and the massacre of Kashmiri brahmins on “Jaichands”, framing them as figures of betrayal against Santan Dharma.

Pertinently, Jaichand was a king from the Gahadavala dynasty of northern India. He is also known as Jayachandra in inscriptions. However, the name “Jaichand” became synonymous with the word “traitor” in the folklore of northern India.

Advocate Ajay Pratap Singh has criticised Thakur’s statements stating that there is no historical evidence to associate Jaichand with these events. While condemning Thakur’s remarks, Singh alleged that the partition of India and the killing of Kashmiri Brahmins were religiously motivated actions carried out by Muslims.

He further questioned why Thakur avoided mentioning Muslims directly in his public narratives when citing specific facts, implying that the latter is “afraid” of certain historical facts.

No evidence against Jaichand

Advocate Singh further elaborated on Jaichand’s historical significance, noting that he was king of Kannauj and it should be understood that he is considered noble in several communities.

Singh said in research and literature, no evidence is available that identified Jaichand as a traitor or he invited Muhammad Gauri to invade India. He pointed out that there are no documents to support such allegations against Jaichand in the Government of India.