Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets married secretly, see viral photos

Mumbai: Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is currently all over the headlines after her pictures as ‘bride’ emerged online. Taking to Instagram, the Bigg Boss fame shared several glimpses of ‘haldi’ and other wedding ceremonies. Her rumoured beau and actor Vishal Singh can also be seen in the viral photos and videos.

However, Devoleena did not reveal any details about her marriage in the caption. It is not clear who is the mystery groom to whom the actress got married but speculations are rife that she tied the knot with Vishal. In one of the pictures that she posted on her Insta stories, Devo is seen flaunting her mehendi and red colour ‘chooda’ that is usually worn by newlyweds. Check out all pictures here.

FINALLY She got married 🧿🧿❤️❤️

God bless you both 🤗

Stay happy together always 💓

Your smile says it all @Devoleena_23 😊🧿🧿



CONGRATS DEVOLEENA#DevoleenaKiShaadi #DevoleenaBhattacharjee pic.twitter.com/MzBVl2Eas2 — ℝ𝕒𝕤𝕙𝕚 #ThaamLenaItsOfficial ❤️✨ (@rashigupta_19) December 14, 2022

In February this year, Devoleena Bhattacharjee posted photos of Vishal proposing to her but later clarified that it is not her engagement but was only for a song.

On the professional front, Devoleena is popularly known for the role of Gopi Bahu in the long-running TV soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was later seen in Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss 15.