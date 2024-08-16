Devoleena, Shahnawaz set to welcome their first baby

Mumbai: Fans of the popular TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya have now got some exciting news—Devoleena Bhattacharjee, the actress who played the beloved character Gopi, is expecting her first child. After weeks of speculation, Devoleena shared the happy news herself through a sweet post on social media.

Rumors about Devoleena’s pregnancy had been swirling for some time, but she kept quiet until she was ready to share the news. She posted lovely photos from a special ceremony called the Panchamrit ritual, which marks the beginning of her journey into motherhood.

One picture that stood out showed Devoleena holding a tiny baby dress with the words, “You can stop asking now,” written on it—a fun way of telling everyone that the rumors were true.

A set of pictures showed Devoleena and her husband, Shaanawaz Shaikh, sitting on a couch with their pet dog, looking happy and content. Family members, including her mom and mother-in-law, were also present, making the moment even more special.

In her post, Devoleena wrote, “Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life.”

The post quickly became popular, with many of her friends from the TV industry, like Aarti Singh and Jay Bhanushali, congratulating her and wishing her all the best.

Devoleena and Shaanawaz have been together for several years, and they got married on December 14, 2022, in a simple ceremony with just close family and friends. Now, after a year and a half of marriage, they are thrilled to be expecting their first child.

Devoleena started her acting career in 2011 with the show Saaware Sabke Sapne Preeto, but it was her role as Gopi in Saath Nibhana Saathiya that made her a household name. She also participated in Bigg Boss and has appeared in other popular shows like Laal Ish and Dil Diyan Gallan. Currently, she’s starring in the show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya on Sun Neo.