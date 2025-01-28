Devoleena, Shanawaz Shaikh’s newborn son’s name revealed

Mumbai: Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, known for her role as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has entered the wonderful journey of motherhood. She and her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on December 18, 2024. A month later, the couple shared his name in a heartwarming social media post.

The Name Announcement

Devoleena and Shanawaz named their son Joy, calling him their “bundle of happiness.” They shared adorable family photos on Instagram, with Devoleena holding Joy in her arms while Shanawaz stood beside her. Devoleena looked radiant in a maroon ethnic suit, and the family also included their pet dog Angel in the pictures.

Fans showered the couple with love and congratulations, eagerly waiting for a closer look at Joy.

Devoleena’s Journey to Parenthood

Devoleena married her gym trainer, Shanawaz Shaikh, in December 2022 in a simple court wedding with close friends. They announced their pregnancy in August 2024, sharing glimpses of a sacred ritual performed for their baby’s health and well-being.

Before embracing motherhood, Devoleena was last seen on television in the show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya. She took a break from work to focus on her pregnancy and family.